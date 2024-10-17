iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV) Shares Sold by Heritage Family Offices LLP

Heritage Family Offices LLP lowered its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP owned about 0.13% of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $205,000. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $243,000.

iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

BATS XVV opened at $44.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.20 and its 200-day moving average is $41.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF

The iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (XVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Sustainability Screened index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-caps caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities.

