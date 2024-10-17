iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the September 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.99. 526,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,456. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $89.69 and a one year high of $128.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.4387 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,291,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,274,000 after buying an additional 707,159 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,807,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 386.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 450,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,822,000 after purchasing an additional 358,182 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,029,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,001,000 after purchasing an additional 355,054 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth $27,935,000.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

