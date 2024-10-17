iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the September 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.99. 526,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,456. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $89.69 and a one year high of $128.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.91.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.4387 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.