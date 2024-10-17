iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the September 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

HYXF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.98. 7,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,902. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.76. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $41.99 and a 1-year high of $47.37.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2479 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF ( NASDAQ:HYXF Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned about 0.15% of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds screened for positive ESG ratings. HYXF was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

