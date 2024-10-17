iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.50. 775,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,890,790. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.65 and its 200 day moving average is $98.31. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

