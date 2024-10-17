iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 20,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 51,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 334,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 617.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 28,968 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %
IJR stock opened at $118.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $86.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $120.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.46.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
