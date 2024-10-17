iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Heritage Family Offices LLP’s 5th Largest Position

Heritage Family Offices LLP cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Heritage Family Offices LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Heritage Family Offices LLP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IVV opened at $585.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $564.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $544.36. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $588.05. The firm has a market cap of $504.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

