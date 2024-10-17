iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 144,822 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 8.4% of Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $28,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Motco bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $95.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $101.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.72 and its 200 day moving average is $93.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

