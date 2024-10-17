iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by New Harbor Financial Group LLC

New Harbor Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 431,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 10.8% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $42,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.82. 18,427,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,427,848. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $101.64. The company has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.92.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

