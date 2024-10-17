Ironwood Financial llc Sells 760 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Ironwood Financial llc reduced its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,985 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in GSK were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of GSK by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,043,624 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,677,000 after buying an additional 131,021 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in GSK in the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in GSK by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GSK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Argus upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

GSK Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:GSK traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $38.96. The stock had a trading volume of 257,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,716,930. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $80.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.65.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 12.87%. Analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.3843 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 55.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Plc Gsk acquired 2,791,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $22,335,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,775,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,205,528. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GSK Company Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.