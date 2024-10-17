Ironwood Financial llc Sells 235 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Ironwood Financial llc trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of Ironwood Financial llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ironwood Financial llc owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $5,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syntrinsic LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $69,000.

Shares of IJJ traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,357. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $92.79 and a one year high of $127.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.00.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

