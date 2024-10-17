Ironwood Financial llc Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 194.1% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $273.86. 10,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.63 and a 52-week high of $274.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $260.35 and a 200-day moving average of $254.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

