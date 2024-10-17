Ironwood Financial llc Decreases Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Ironwood Financial llc trimmed its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,604 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 25,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.5% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth $447,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.38. 74,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,585. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $53.32. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average of $45.07.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.52%.

ZION has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.28.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $267,235.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,857 shares in the company, valued at $925,528.31. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $99,262.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,859.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $267,235.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,857 shares in the company, valued at $925,528.31. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,476,298 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

