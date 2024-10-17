Ironwood Financial llc Decreases Holdings in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Ironwood Financial llc cut its stake in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEJ. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 127.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the second quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the second quarter valued at $255,000.

Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF stock remained flat at $49.17 during midday trading on Thursday. 291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,534. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $306.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $49.27.

Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

