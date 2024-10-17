Ironwood Financial llc Acquires 43,137 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 475,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,137 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 475,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 435,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $100,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:BSCP traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $20.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,687. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $20.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.