Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 817,416 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 1,066,526 shares.The stock last traded at $35.14 and had previously closed at $30.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRDM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Iridium Communications from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BWS Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Iridium Communications Stock Up 12.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.19 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $201.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.01 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 14.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Iridium Communications

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,090,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,283,000 after acquiring an additional 336,989 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.6% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,480,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,639,000 after buying an additional 152,232 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 18.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,475,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,897,000 after purchasing an additional 385,872 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,089,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,664,000 after buying an additional 346,118 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 6,491.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,598,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Articles

