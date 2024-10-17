IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Trims Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd decreased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned about 0.06% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,343,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter valued at about $548,000. Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.1% in the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 12,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.0% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 8,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 21,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

Shares of HASI opened at $35.42 on Thursday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $36.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 13.27, a current ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 69.21%. The business had revenue of $94.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 80.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HASI has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

