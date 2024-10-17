IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 5,146 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd cut its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,146 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $6,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Cloudflare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Stock Down 2.6 %

Cloudflare stock opened at $91.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.34 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.88 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.11 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $2,117,864.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,873,820.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $4,009,995.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,754.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $2,117,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,873,820.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 402,784 shares of company stock valued at $31,947,275 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

