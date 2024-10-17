IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 1,367 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd cut its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $5,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after acquiring an additional 12,242 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,741,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 715.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,946,000 after acquiring an additional 49,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.84.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $294.16 on Thursday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $299.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of -459.63 and a beta of 1.12.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $224.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

