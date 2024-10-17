IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 1,113 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of RSG opened at $205.55 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.65 and a 1-year high of $208.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.69.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 40.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Republic Services from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,832.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

