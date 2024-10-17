IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,546 shares during the quarter. SentinelOne accounts for about 0.8% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of SentinelOne worth $7,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB grew its stake in SentinelOne by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,800,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in SentinelOne by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne by 391.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 22,394 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $809,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $414,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $1,539,859.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,497 shares in the company, valued at $26,299,274.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $1,539,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,299,274.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $54,093.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,363,987.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 489,850 shares of company stock worth $11,034,964 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SentinelOne Price Performance

NYSE S opened at $25.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -25.48 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.80. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on SentinelOne from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

