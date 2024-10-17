IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Raises Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,932 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock opened at $117.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.92 and a 1 year high of $121.13.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.23%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Evercore ISI increased their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

