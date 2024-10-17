IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Makes New Investment in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lineage during the third quarter worth $5,209,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,026,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lineage during the 3rd quarter worth $658,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lineage in the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lineage

In other Lineage news, CFO Robert Crisci acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lineage news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,256. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Crisci acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $780,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $947,700. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lineage Stock Up 0.4 %

Lineage Announces Dividend

Shares of LINE opened at $76.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.44. Lineage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.16 and a twelve month high of $89.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion and a PE ratio of -5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Lineage’s payout ratio is -11.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LINE. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lineage in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Lineage in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Lineage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lineage from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lineage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lineage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on LINE

Lineage Profile

(Free Report)

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

Featured Articles

