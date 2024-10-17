IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $642,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $774,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Paychex by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 9,615 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $1,207,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,104.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 8,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $1,106,714.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,232 shares in the company, valued at $9,793,075.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $1,207,644.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $676,104.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,162 shares of company stock valued at $9,846,185. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $142.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.66 and its 200 day moving average is $125.89. The stock has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.27 and a 52-week high of $144.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 31.98%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.77.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

