iPath Gold ETN (NYSEARCA:GBUG) Stock Price Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of iPath Gold ETN (NYSEARCA:GBUG – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.60 and last traded at $29.60. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.65.

iPath Gold ETN Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.60 and a 200 day moving average of $29.60.

iPath Gold ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The investment seeks to replicate, net of expenses, the Shiller Barclays CAPETM US Core Sector Index. The index seeks to provide a notional long exposure to the top four relatively undervalued U.S. equity sectors that also exhibit relatively strong price momentum. It incorporates the CAPE (Cyclically Adjusted Price Earnings) ratio to assess equity market valuations of nine sectors on a monthly basis and to identify the relatively undervalued sectors represented in the S&P 500.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Gold ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Gold ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.