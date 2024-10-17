Investors Purchase High Volume of PulteGroup Call Options (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 9,941 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,498% compared to the average volume of 622 call options.

PulteGroup Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $146.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.05. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $68.80 and a fifty-two week high of $147.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.62.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PulteGroup news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $15,814,039 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth $26,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PHM. Oppenheimer increased their price target on PulteGroup from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PulteGroup from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.14.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Stories

