Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Zevra Therapeutics (ZVRA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ZVRA) in the last few weeks:
- 10/11/2024 – Zevra Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.
- 10/7/2024 – Zevra Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/1/2024 – Zevra Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.
- 9/30/2024 – Zevra Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/24/2024 – Zevra Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/24/2024 – Zevra Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $19.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/24/2024 – Zevra Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $18.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/20/2024 – Zevra Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/18/2024 – Zevra Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $24.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/30/2024 – Zevra Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at William Blair to a “strong-buy” rating.
Zevra Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ZVRA opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $8.95. The firm has a market cap of $354.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.94.
Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 124.85% and a negative net margin of 274.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zevra Therapeutics
Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.
