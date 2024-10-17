Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Zevra Therapeutics (ZVRA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ZVRA) in the last few weeks:

10/11/2024 – Zevra Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

10/7/2024 – Zevra Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2024 – Zevra Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

9/30/2024 – Zevra Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

9/24/2024 – Zevra Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

9/24/2024 – Zevra Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $19.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2024 – Zevra Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $18.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/20/2024 – Zevra Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/18/2024 – Zevra Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $24.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/30/2024 – Zevra Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at William Blair to a “strong-buy” rating.

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZVRA opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $8.95. The firm has a market cap of $354.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.94.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 124.85% and a negative net margin of 274.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zevra Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $474,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 15.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 6.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 458,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 28,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

