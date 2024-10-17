InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX) Short Interest Up 5.0% in September

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the September 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,463. InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $27.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.05.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF (BSSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2033. BSSX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

