InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX) Short Interest Update

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the September 15th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 275.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 514,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,594,000 after acquiring an additional 377,026 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,475.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 343,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 321,312 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 417.6% during the second quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 188,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 152,135 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 443.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 105,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,082,000 after acquiring an additional 88,552 shares during the period.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCX stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $21.43. The stock had a trading volume of 103,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,409. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average is $20.95. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $23.29.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

