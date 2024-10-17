Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 401.4% in the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSY remained flat at $50.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 58,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,726. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.61 and a 52 week high of $50.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.03.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

