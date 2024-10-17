Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.45 and last traded at $52.43, with a volume of 2050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.36.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $795.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.34.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 953,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 334,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,558,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 5,760.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 281,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,784,000 after buying an additional 276,720 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 168,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after acquiring an additional 10,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 144,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

