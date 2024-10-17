Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.11 and last traded at $37.11, with a volume of 83807 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.75.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $896.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 47.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 454,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,599,000 after acquiring an additional 145,625 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 698.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 123,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 108,411 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 217.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 71,800 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter worth $1,756,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 23,237 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

