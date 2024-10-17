Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $896,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 518,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,896,000 after acquiring an additional 56,970 shares during the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 1,553,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,649,000 after acquiring an additional 54,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 366,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 21,904 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BKLN opened at $21.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.07. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $21.25.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

