Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.10 and last traded at $58.50, with a volume of 6237 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.05.
The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.15.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1748 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.
The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
