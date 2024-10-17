Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.40 and last traded at $41.38, with a volume of 33882 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.33.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.87 and a 200-day moving average of $38.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $577,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,424,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,699,000 after purchasing an additional 199,053 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

