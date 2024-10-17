Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Shares Sold by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSJO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,454,000. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 79,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 39,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 106,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,560,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,932,000 after acquiring an additional 178,531 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BSJO traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.72. 74,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,465. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.72. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.32 and a twelve month high of $22.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.114 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

