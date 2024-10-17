Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $502.00 at Leerink Partners

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Leerink Partners from $489.00 to $502.00 in a report released on Thursday. Leerink Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 5.78% from the company’s current price.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $494.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.15.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $2.04 on Thursday, reaching $474.55. 651,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,238. The company has a market cap of $168.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $482.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $436.65. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $496.48.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total transaction of $220,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 821 shares in the company, valued at $402,519.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total value of $220,626.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,519.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total value of $1,040,389.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,113.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,120 shares of company stock valued at $25,528,753. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 18.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 617.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 89,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,622,000 after purchasing an additional 76,649 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 5,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

