Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,839,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.0% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 9.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 22,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

ISRG opened at $476.59 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $496.48. The firm has a market cap of $169.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.03, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $482.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $436.65.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total transaction of $220,626.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 821 shares in the company, valued at $402,519.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total value of $220,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,519.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total transaction of $641,382.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,120 shares of company stock worth $25,528,753. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $494.00 to $518.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.16.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

