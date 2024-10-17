INTERSERVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISVJY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

INTERSERVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISVJY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. INTERSERVE PLC/ADR shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 200 shares.
INTERSERVE PLC/ADR Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.
INTERSERVE PLC/ADR Company Profile
Interserve Plc provides advice, design, construction, equipment, facilities management, and citizen services in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its Support Services segment offers support services to public- and private-sector clients. The company's Construction segment designs, constructs, and maintains buildings and infrastructure.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than INTERSERVE PLC/ADR
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for INTERSERVE PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INTERSERVE PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.