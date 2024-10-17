INTERSERVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISVJY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

INTERSERVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISVJY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. INTERSERVE PLC/ADR shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 200 shares.

INTERSERVE PLC/ADR Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

INTERSERVE PLC/ADR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Interserve Plc provides advice, design, construction, equipment, facilities management, and citizen services in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its Support Services segment offers support services to public- and private-sector clients. The company's Construction segment designs, constructs, and maintains buildings and infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for INTERSERVE PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INTERSERVE PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.