International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Upgraded to “Outperform” at ATB Capital

ATB Capital upgraded shares of International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has C$22.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$21.00.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of International Petroleum from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of International Petroleum from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th.
View Our Latest Analysis on International Petroleum
International Petroleum Stock Performance
About International Petroleum
International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than International Petroleum
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.