International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Upgraded to “Outperform” at ATB Capital

ATB Capital upgraded shares of International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has C$22.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$21.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of International Petroleum from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of International Petroleum from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th.

International Petroleum Stock Performance

About International Petroleum

IPCO stock opened at C$16.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.56. International Petroleum has a 12-month low of C$13.23 and a 12-month high of C$20.59.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

