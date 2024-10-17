International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $106.40 and last traded at $104.94, with a volume of 120831 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.43.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.37.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -16.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 957,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,360,000 after purchasing an additional 65,881 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 263,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,677,000 after acquiring an additional 50,405 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 313.1% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,093 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 650,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,969,000 after purchasing an additional 49,614 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.