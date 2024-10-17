International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading Up 0.9% – Should You Buy?

Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $235.74 and last traded at $235.44. 456,765 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,189,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $233.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Bernstein Bank raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.82.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $214.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 309.0% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 3,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 204,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,091,000 after purchasing an additional 122,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

