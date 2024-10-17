International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 104.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,304 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.0% during the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $211.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.06.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $232.18. 1,057,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,173,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $237.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.54. The stock has a market cap of $213.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

