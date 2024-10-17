Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 4.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 0.4 %

IBKR stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $146.18. The stock had a trading volume of 36,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,878. The firm has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.90. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $72.60 and a 1-year high of $154.75.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBKR has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

