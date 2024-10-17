Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 4.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share.
Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 0.4 %
IBKR stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $146.18. The stock had a trading volume of 36,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,878. The firm has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.90. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $72.60 and a 1-year high of $154.75.
Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.
