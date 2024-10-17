Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 7.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS.
Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ IBKR traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $148.60. The stock had a trading volume of 184,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,615. The company has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.80. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $72.60 and a 1-year high of $154.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.90.
Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.
About Interactive Brokers Group
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.
