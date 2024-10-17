Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 7.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $148.60. The stock had a trading volume of 184,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,615. The company has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.80. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $72.60 and a 1-year high of $154.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.90.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on IBKR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

