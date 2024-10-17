Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading 0.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.82 and last traded at $22.45. Approximately 12,589,089 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 58,764,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. New Street Research lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Intel Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $96.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

