Insurance Australia Group (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Trading Down 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY – Get Free Report) fell 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.41 and last traded at $24.41. Approximately 135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.85.

Insurance Australia Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.66.

Insurance Australia Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2866 per share. This is a positive change from Insurance Australia Group’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Insurance Australia Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.30%.

Insurance Australia Group Company Profile

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products and provides investment management services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, compulsory third party, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, life, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, personal liability, business, and rural and horticultural, as well as reinsurance.

