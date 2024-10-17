Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $854,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,514 shares in the company, valued at $103,497.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $68.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.54. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of -0.04.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,417,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,950,000 after purchasing an additional 721,923 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 441,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,171,000 after purchasing an additional 38,924 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 255.1% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 78.0% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 238,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,129,000 after purchasing an additional 104,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.05.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

