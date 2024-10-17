Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Sells 10,520 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $721,566.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,671.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Aparna Bawa sold 10,871 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $740,532.52.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $55,086.99.

On Thursday, September 5th, Aparna Bawa sold 880 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $59,919.20.

On Thursday, July 18th, Aparna Bawa sold 10,332 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $586,960.92.

Shares of ZM stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,954,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,664. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.11 and a 200-day moving average of $62.49. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $74.77.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.05.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,720 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 78.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,731,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,987 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 60.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,902,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,679 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,417,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,950,000 after purchasing an additional 721,923 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

