Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Sells 62,345 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $4,521,259.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,396,116,784.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,717,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,113,772. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.51. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $127.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.59.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

