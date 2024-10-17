Insider Selling: Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) SVP Sells 10,177 Shares of Stock

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $993,580.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,548.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.21. 1,525,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,380,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $120.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.94.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $905.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.73%.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Skyworks Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Skyworks Solutions

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,401,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,101,619,000 after buying an additional 745,374 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,518,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $481,552,000 after buying an additional 1,262,964 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,090,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $435,943,000 after acquiring an additional 661,144 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $370,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,618 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 10.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,998,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $212,993,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.